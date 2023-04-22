Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program helps elderly, disabled save on power bills

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $4.4 million to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.
The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
Of the funding, $816,205 will go to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc., which serves people in Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair counties.
“Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient,” Gov. Ivey said. “These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs.”
An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
The program is administered locally by Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. Individuals who wish to be considered for assistance should call 256-638-4430 for more information.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in helping Alabama’s most-vulnerable residents through the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year with improvements that help them now and well into the future.”
