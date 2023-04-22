Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program helps elderly, disabled save on power bills

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $4.4 million to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs.

The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

