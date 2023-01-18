sand mountain soiree

Among the events the college sponsors is the annual Sand Mountain Soiree. This year it will feature renowned interior designer Beverly Farrington on March 4.

Intelligent.com, a private, non-sponsored company, has identified Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) as having the best cultural experiences of the 27 community colleges in Alabama.

Intelligent.com notes that the college “has built a reputation for outstanding cultural arts programs in the region and the humanities.” Additionally, it is noted that the college has a state-of-the-art Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Technology Center, and is completely wired for Wi-Fi with 10-gig broadband.

