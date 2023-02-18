Cogongrass education, financial relief available for Alabama landowners

Cogongrass is a serious threat to Alabama’s environment. Known as one of the world’s most prominent weeds, cogongrass has been spreading throughout the state for more than a century. An initiative to provide education and financial assistance is key to the eradication of this invasive pest.
Cogongrass, scientifically known as Imperata cylindrica, is an invasive weed species introduced to Alabama in 1912. According to Alabama Cooperative Extension System Forestry and Wildlife Sciences Specialist Nancy Loewenstein, it has become one of the worst invasive plants in the state.
“Cogongrass is of concern because it displaces native plants, negatively impacts wildlife habitat, reduces productivity of pine plantations and other forests as well as pastures,” Loewenstein said. “It also creates management problems along highways and right-of-ways and is also a fire hazard.”
For a while, the species was restricted to the southeastern section of Alabama. Today, it is reported to be in all but five counties in the state. Refer to the cogongrass map at www.eddmaps.org to see the spread of this plant in Alabama counties.
One of best solutions for mitigating the spread of cogongrass is awareness and education. Loewenstein said an important aspect of early detection is knowing how to identify cogongrass correctly. By informing landowners about this invasive plant, many questions regarding the weed can be answered.
“The smaller a patch of cogongrass is, the easier it is to treat,” Loewenstein said. “Treating infestations as soon as possible after finding them will make the job easier and improve the likelihood of success.”
Workshop events to educate about cogongrass include field demonstrations and discussions of topics such as plant identification and management as well as cost-share opportunities. A dedicated cogongrass web page is avilable online at www.alcogongrass.com.
The Alabama Forestry Commission will soon launch its second year of cost-share assistance program for landowners affected by cogongrass. This financial assistance is made possible by grant funding from the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine program.
The program application period launches Feb. 15 and will remain open until March 30, or until the maximum of 250 applications have been received. The AFC said eligibility for the funding requires applicants to be nonindustrial, private landowners in any of Alabama’s 67 counties. Furthermore, there is no minimum or maximum property acreage required to apply–nor does the landowner have to live on the site.
For more information, contact your local AFC county office. Read more about cogongrass and its effect in Alabama on Alabama Extension’s website, www.aces.edu.
