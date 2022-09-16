Brian Chapman’s debut as Sardis’ starting quarterback proved to be one of the best in program history, thrilling the Lion fans who filled Sardis Stadium to celebrate the school’s 2022 homecoming.

Chapman, a sophomore, fired four touchdown passes in his first start, propelling Sardis to a 36-14 triumph over Crossville in a Class 5A-Region 7 matchup. The host Lions improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Region 7 standings. CHS slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in region play.

