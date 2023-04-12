4-H accepting applications for ambassadors program

Calling all high school sophomore, junior and senior 4-H members! Alabama 4-H Ambassador applications are now open. Joy Scott, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H leadership specialist, is excited to start the search for new ambassadors to represent Alabama 4-H over the next school year.
“Representing 4-H and the state of Alabama, while also doing your part for the community, is an opportunity many students do not get,” Scott said.
In order to apply, enrolled members must be 14 years old by Jan. 1 of the starting term year. To become an Alabama 4-H Ambassador, members must submit an application and resume through 4HOnline.com by May 1. Selected members will be interviewed May 22 at the Alabama 4-H Center and May 23 at Auburn University.
4-H ambassadors are the face of Alabama 4-H. Supporting 4-H, while carrying out their vision and educating people on the mission, are only a few things that make up a great ambassador.
Alabama 4-H Ambassadors get the unique experience of furthering their communication and leadership skills at a young age. All ambassadors demonstrate the ability to work well with others and communicate effectively with their peers and adults. They also come together to plan activities and fun events throughout the year.
Many students feel rewarded when they see the events and meetings they planned come together. The growth high school students undergo within the 4-H program helps shape them into the next group of leaders in Alabama.
For more information on the ambassador responsibilities and meeting dates, see the Alabama Extension publication Alabama 4-H Ambassadors available at www.aces.edu. Looking to be further involved in 4-H? Visit www.Alabama4H.com or reach out to your county Extension office to learn about local clubs, activities and opportunities.
