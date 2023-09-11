SAM Foundation works locally to provide suicide prevention resources, assistance

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the local non-profit SAM Foundation – which works year-round with the goal of suicide prevention – is hosting educational opportunities and fundraisers throughout the month.
That includes free training for the public and support for those impacted by suicide.
The SAM Foundation was established in 2017 in memory of Sam Johnson, who died by suicide.
“The mission of the SAM Foundation is to prevent suicide through public awareness and education by equipping our communities with the skills to intervene in a suicidal crisis,” Nicole Goggans, president and Alabama program coordinator, said.
“Our hope is to change the way our communities view mental health and serve as a resource to those who have been affected by suicide and therefore making our communities more suicide safe.”
The Sam Foundation will host QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer -- Suicide Prevention training Sept. 25 at Fort Payne City Auditorium to help people “know the signs” and “change the stats.”
Training is free and open to the public.The training, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. will teach people in the following:
Recognizing the signs of suicide.
How to talk with someone who may be at risk for suicide and persuade them to get help.
Referring at-risk individuals to appropriate resources for help.
The foundation believes all members of communities play a vital role in suicide prevention.
Through its evidence-based trainings, the SAM Foundation works to reach a variety of community members, corporate groups, educators, first responders and mental health professionals.
The problem of suicide is considered a nationwide problem and these trainings provide the tools and resources to combat this problem.
According to the CDC nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020.
There is one death by suicide every 11 minutes.
In 2020, suicide was among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10-64.
Suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34.
The SAM Foundation has three areas of focus: Educate, elevate, and support.
Educate
SAM offers suicide prevention trainings to a variety of individuals at little to no cost. They are all led by highly qualified and trained individuals. These trainings are online and in person and they include:
• QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) : 1.5-hour training for the public on how to question a person in a mental crisis, persuade the person to get help and then offer resources for the individual.
Anyone and everyone could use this training because you never know when you may have a friend or family member that is experiencing a suicidal crisis.
• ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training): This is a two-day training that is more in- depth suicide prevention training for individuals that may be in positions around more at-risk populations.
• AMSR (Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk): This training is for mental health professionals such as social workers, psychologists, counselors, nurses, and support staff)
• MHFA (Mental Health First Aid): This skill-based training is six hours, and it teaches about substance abuse issues along with mental illnesses.
Topics covered during the training include depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, trauma, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts, and behaviors and more.
The foundation is in the process of being certified to teach a postvention training for after a suicide.
Elevate
SAM sponsors and promotes awareness events across local communities and the region.
• Foundation staffers speak at local civic organizations about the foundation and the problem of suicide.
• SAM sponsors walks for survivors of suicide and
• Foundation members have joined various task force groups for suicide Prevention in Alabama.
• SAM was instrumental in creating the Suicide Prevention Network of Alabama along with other organizations across the state.
• Foundation members also sit on boards that helped with the 988-hotline number which was introduced nationwide last year.
Support
SAM works to support those impacted by suicide as well as organizations involved in the suicide prevention community. SAM offers a support group once a month in Fort Payne for family members that have lost loved ones to suicide.
The foundation supports other organizations across the state that have the same mission, such as the Jason Foundation and Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition.
Mental Wellness Webinar
• This webinar is a proactive, preventative mental wellness webinar. It is a 90-minute webinar that cover stress, mindfulness, self-care and coping skills.
It is led by Rachel Sullivan and Hannah Ruggles with Solid Ground Counseling.
The purpose of this partnership in providing this training is to promote self-care which falls under SAM’s mission of prevention of support.
Here are a list of upcoming events. Visit the website www.samfound.org to sign up for any of them.
Monthly virtual QPR trainings every second Tuesday of each month. 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
SOS Support Group – Sept. 11 at Huddle House, 120 Airport Road, Fort Payne, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Mental Health Parent Workshop – Sept. 15, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CST. Paul Crawford for the SAM Foundation speaks to parents on becoming suicide aware: warning signs & how to help.
Sowing Seeds of Hope GA Concert- Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. EST at Matilda’s Music Under the Pines in Alpharetta, GA.
SAM Foundation sponsoring the Suicide Awareness Walk at Brookside Ballpark Graysville, AL – Sept. 16, 9 .a.m CST.
Virtual QPR for the CareSource Group – 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST.
SAM Foundation sponsoring the Hope and Remembrance Suicide. Walk at Alabama Walking Trail Park 151 5th Street NE, Fort Payne – Sept. 24, 2 p.m. CST: A walk to remember those lost by suicide.
QPR Training for Fort Payne Community: Fort Payne City Auditorium and open to the public;. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. CST
CAMSCare Train.ing for mental health professionals - Virtual 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST; this class of 50 participants is fully booked already.
The SAM Foundation works hard to create suicide safer communities in both Alabama and Georgia, Goggans said. Donate to SAM through its website, PayPal or by sending a check to P.O. Box 680003, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
All donations are tax deductible and will be used to offer free suicide prevention training to individuals, professionals, educators, and first responders.
