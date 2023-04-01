What secretes a slimy neurotoxin, lives under rocks, can reach over a foot in length, eats earthworms and will just grow a new head if you cut it in half?
Meet the terrestrial planarian, also known as the hammerhead worm.
These land-dwelling flatworms have been a concern to biologists not only because they show the potential of growing in populations large enough to eradicate the highly beneficial earthworm, but also because they secrete a toxin that’s known for causing strong skin irritation.
“They are capable of producing a toxin, tetrodoxin, that can be harmful if touched or consumed, says Katelyn A. Kesheimer, assistant professor at Auburn University and specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES). “It’s uncommon in terrestrial animals like this, as we more often see this toxin in aquatic creatures. This toxin is used to induce paralysis in a prey item.
“Laboratory studies have confirmed that hammerhead worms will prey on earthworms,” Kesheimer says. “And we all know how earthworms help contribute to soil health, so we don’t want anything removing those from our lawns or gardens. Because we don’t know the amount of toxin on the hammerhead worms, it’s best to avoid touching or allowing pets to consume in your yard. If you are touching them to remove from the garden, wear gloves, use a plastic bag or otherwise protect your skin.”
Keshheimer warns against cutting them in pieces, because this won’t kill them -- in fact, it will only create more. They reproduce asexually, meaning each piece will just grow a new head and carry on.
So, what do you do if you find these alien-looking creatures in your garden? Sprinkling a little salt and vinegar on them will do the trick.
“Only a small amount is needed, and be careful not to harm any nearby vegetation,” Kesheimer says.
Hammerhead worms come in different colors with different markings, but they are usually hard to miss if you have an infestation since they’re around 12-15 inches long with a head that resembles its namesake hammerhead shark. Flattened out, it’s also been compared to a miniature cobra with it’s hood spread. Other signs that you may have planarians in your garden are slime trails and cocoons full of tiny red or black eggs.
Hammerhead worms are native to southeast Asia. It is believed they arrived in the early 1900s when they were discovered in imported greenhouse plants in Louisiana. They started being spotted in Alabama in the 1980s and are thriving in the state’s tropical and subtropical climates.
ACES has a library of helpful information available to educate the public on ways they can help control several destructive species their own property. For more information, go to aces.gov. You can also contact the county office at (256) 845-8595 or stop by 500 Grand Ave. SW in Fort Payne.
