We regret to hear of the passing of Jim Boone, founder and longtime chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia, Inc. He was 87. Boone, a lifelong newspaperman, succeeded his father, Buford Boone, as publisher of The Tuscaloosa News in 1968 and built over the following half-century a community media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers and related print and digital products in Alabama and 11 other states. He also worked for his mentor, Carmage Walls, and did group management work with other Walls-owned newspapers. Boone earned multiple industry related awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alabama Press Association. He will be missed.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 27°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:24:47 AM
- Sunset: 05:29:12 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:24:47 AM
Sunset: 05:29:12 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:23:41 AM
Sunset: 05:30:07 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:22:34 AM
Sunset: 05:31:03 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 06:21:25 AM
Sunset: 05:31:57 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:20:17 AM
Sunset: 05:32:52 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:19:07 AM
Sunset: 05:33:46 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:17:56 AM
Sunset: 05:34:40 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- The Fort Payne Police Department reported the following incidents:
- Grant funding to help children of jail inmates
- Police chief urges caution around horse-drawn wagons
- Farmers Market Nutrition Program now accepting applications online
- Application period starts Tuesday for sixth round of child care bonuses
- Cogongrass education, financial relief available for Alabama landowners
- Free STD/HIV at-home tests offered
- Study: Alabama workers due billions in overtime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.