We regret to hear of the passing of Jim Boone, founder and longtime chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia, Inc. He was 87. Boone, a lifelong newspaperman, succeeded his father, Buford Boone, as publisher of The Tuscaloosa News in 1968 and built over the following half-century a community media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers and related print and digital products in Alabama and 11 other states. He also worked for his mentor, Carmage Walls, and did group management work with other Walls-owned newspapers. Boone earned multiple industry related awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alabama Press Association. He will be missed.

