Named after two Alabama sports legends – Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan – the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program celebrates the achievements of the best and brightest high school senior student-athletes from 52 regions in Alabama. The program honors students who are exceptional academically, as well as those who have overcome major obstacles to succeed.
Sylvania’s Isaiah Thomas received the Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete Award for Class 3A, which honors high school seniors who are both superior athletes and outstanding students. Selection considerations include scholastic standing, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership and civic/church leadership.
Plainview’s Blake Cleveland received the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Achievement Award for Class 3A, and Collinsville’s Aiden Daniel received the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Achievement Award for Class 2A. The Achievement Award honors high school senior student-athletes who have achieved success relative to his or her ability or who may have overcome an unusual hardship. Selection considerations include academic performance, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership and civic/church leadership.
“We believe that when great ability in sport is combined with exceptional effort, ultimate success is achieved,” states the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program website. “At this intersection is where we find a young person’s full potential. And rewarding this success each year with 104 college scholarships is our great privilege.”
