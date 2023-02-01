Following through on a process of early release that began with the passage of a 2021 state law, the State of Alabama prepared on Tuesday to release nearly 400 inmates to address prison overcrowding.
According to AL.com, four inmates were listed as released in DeKalb: James Christopher Arsenaut, Steven David Caneer, James H. Pendergrass and Sheldon Robert Williams, all on drug-related charges.
