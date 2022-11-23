Ledbetter to speak at State of the State Address on Dec. 1

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will hold the State of the State Address with State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter on Thursday, December 1st at Fort Payne City Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
Rep. Ledbetter plans to review 2022 and discuss what we can expect in 2023. He was the former House Majority Leader and was recently selected by the GOP Caucus to be the next Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. In that capacity, he will control every bit of legislation that is considered and assign to committees.
"The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce has a great partnership with Representative Ledbetter and his office, we are honored to host the State of the State Address again this year and give our community an opportunity to hear from Representative Ledbetter in person," said Jennifer McCurdy, executive director of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce.
Typically, Senator Steve Livingston would join Representative Ledbetter, however, due to conflicts in schedules, Sen. Livingston will be unable to attend. Sen. Livingston is, however, always available to answer any questions through his office at (256) 218-3090.
Refreshments will be served prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.