Ledbetter to speak at State of the State Address on Dec. 1

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will hold the State of the State Address with State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter on Thursday, December 1st at Fort Payne City Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. He plans to discuss what we can expect in 2023. He was the former House Majority Leader and was recently selected by the GOP Caucus to be the next Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. 

Rep. Ledbetter plans to review 2022 and discuss what we can expect in 2023. He was the former House Majority Leader and was recently selected by the GOP Caucus to be the next Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. In that capacity, he will control every bit of legislation that is considered and assign to committees.

