Two bills authored by U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Richard Shelby (R-AL) were signed into law today as a part of the National Heritage Area Act.
The efforts by the two Alabama Senators resulted in the reauthorization of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area in Northwest Alabama for another 15 years and the creation of a new National Heritage Area in the state, the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area.
“It was a privilege to join Senator Shelby on these two efforts to support the preservation and promotion of our state’s history," said Tuberville. "This is a great example of how the federal government can work with local communities to ensure future generations have access to some of our country’s most historical and cultural sites.”
On the creation of the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area, Tuberville said, “It’s important we honor the region’s significant impact in the civil rights movement and the fact that this area is home to some of our state’s most celebrated cultural figures. It is fitting that this region will become our state’s second National Heritage Area.”
On the reauthorization of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, Tuberville said, “Maintaining this National Heritage Area designation ensures the preservation of the culture, history, and landmarks Northwest Alabama is most known for and proud of. From music to Native American heritage to the Tennessee River – this reauthorization will support education, tourism, and conservation efforts for this important region in Alabama.”
Dr. Carolyn Barske Crawford, Director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, praised the Alabama delegation’s efforts.
"Having reauthorization of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area through 2037, means it's settled ahead of our 2024 sunset date, so we can focus our attention and resources on continuing the work we do in our six counties instead of on securing another individual reauthorization bill. We are also excited for the designation of the Alabama Black Belt NHA, the second NHA in Alabama.”
Tuberville and Shelby introduced the bill to establish the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area in May 2021, authorizing Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Washington, and Wilcox counties in the Black Belt Region to become the state’s second National Heritage Area. The bill allows federal funding to be directed to the designated region over the span of 15 years and names the Center for the Study of the Black Belt at the University of West Alabama (UWA) as the local management entity. The designation of a local entity, like UWA, ensures its ability to address the interests and needs of those in the surrounding communities.
In April 2022, the senators introduced legislation to extend the authorization of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA) which includes Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties, and partners with the University of North Alabama. The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area was first established by Congress in 2009 and was set to expire in 2024. Their reauthorization bill extends the programs and funding eligibility for the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area for another 15 years.
Both bills were included in the National Heritage Area Act, which unanimously passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in May 2022.
The National Heritage Area Act authorizes National Heritage Areas nationwide. National Heritage Areas are partnerships between the National Park Service, states, and local entities to protect and support conservation and public access. Through these public-private partnerships, National Heritage Areas create a diverse, community-driven approach to increase heritage conservation, economic development, recreation and tourism.
