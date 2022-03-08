Amendment would add state park funding

When voters go to the polls on May 24, they'll have the option to vote on an amendment to the state's constitution for Alabama to issue up to $85 million in bonds for the improvement, renovation, acquisition, construction, and maintenance of state parks managed by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and historical sites managed by the Alabama Historical Commission.
State parks like DeSoto State Park are not funded by the State General Fund, but rather through fees. They generate 80-90% of their revenue directly through entrance, rental, lodging, golf and other recreational fees.
Fort Payne's DeSoto State Park and Bucks Pocket State Park in Grove Oak are both located inside DeKalb County. A short drive away are Lake Guntersville State Park, Cathedral Caverns in Woodville and Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville.
In all, there are 21 state parks operated by ADCNR, offering more than 700 lodge rooms, 2,600 campsites and 200 cabins to choose from.
The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R) and Rep. Wes Kitchens (R) as House Bill 565, approved on April 13, 2021 by a vote of 97-1 in the House with the Senate passing an amended version by a vote of 29-0.
In Alabama, a constitutional amendment must be passed by a 60 percent vote in each house of the state legislature during one legislative session.
Ledbetter said he sponsored the measure because he feels that the state needs to make improvements to public parks while it is financially advantageous to do so. Because a previous bond issue is almost paid off, the state can enter into this new one.
"Because interest rates are so low today, we're able to use the same amount that we're paying out now, re-do new bonds and put $80 million into existing parks, which is going to be a tremendous asset to our state and to tourism and across our state," Ledbetter told Alabama Daily News last April.
If bond proceeds exceeded $85 million for any reason, additional proceeds would be allocated to the Alabama Forestry Commission for capital improvements and maintenance of state forests.
