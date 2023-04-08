Fort Payne missionaries locating to South Asia

Editor’s Note: Because of security requirements we are unable to disclose the names of the missionaries and the specific country to which they will be traveling. The couple, from Fort Payne, chose to use pseudonyms in order to share their story.
Derrick and Rosemary Waters (not their real names) are two missionaries with a divine calling. Both come from small towns in North Alabama and were called to spread God’s message to the world. Both feel their upbringings fostered their attitudes of loving people, hospitality and sharing life with people.
“I was baptized as a seventh grader at my church, the Baptist church,” says Derrick. “My youth pastor began to teach us about other people from other places, and how in the Bible God isn’t just concerned with one people group. The prospect of going to another place was also interesting. So, when those two interests come together, where you can go to a new place, meet new people, experience beautiful parts of culture completely different from you and then also bring this message that has been so important to me, that seems like an amazing thing, that seems like a really good way to spend my life.”
Derrick has been on several mission trips, including one to Thailand, where he and his group provided lunches, shared Bible stories and assisted people who were living there long-term, both western missionaries and local Thai Christians.
After considering a trip to Europe, Rosemary felt a conviction to go to the people who haven’t heard the word of God, specifically to the Philippines. However, it wasn’t until her freshman year of college that she felt a calling to long-term mission work.
“I wasn’t planning explicitly for long-term mission work, it was more of an idea of what I wanted to do,” says Rosemary, explaining it wasn’t until a calling from God during college that she decided she wanted to be a missionary.
“That kind of changed the trajectory of what I was planning for. I became more and more interested and involved in intercultural studies, going to international events on campus, befriending more international students, and I really began to love the ways of these different cultures I was learning about. A lot of those cultures had that same feeling of warmth and hospitality,” she adds.
After they were engaged, they mutually decided to focus on South Asia for their mission work because that region of the world has so many unreached and unengaged people groups, meaning more of the population doesn’t have access to Christian resources.
“The hospitality of these Muslims there made me love them more, so much so that I wanted to live where they are,” says Rosemary.
The couple will live and work in an undisclosed country in South Asia for three to four years, then return to Alabama for six months to a year, and then head back over for their long-term service.
“Our main task is to make disciples and plant healthy churches,” says Derrick. “We’ll also be doing some small business development work using our backgrounds in business and marketing, nonprofit work, agriculture and nourishing farms. That’s part of us really entering into a community, and you saw that with the apostle Paul, in the book of Acts.”
The majority of their time will be invested into local leaders so that they can multiply their efforts in starting and continuing the church communities they plan to form. They will be mainly working among poor rural farmers and more general agricultural workers. They’ll be going as a part of a team and will serve their first several years learning everything they need from team leaders.
“He (Jesus) came for the lowly, the poor in spirit and the literal poor,” explains Rosemary. “We don’t want our work to rely all on us, we’re teaching others to teach.”
“For us, this is just one small thing that we can do, is to live our lives so others can hear,” adds Derrick.
Before heading to their new home, the couple will attend seven-week missionary training at the International Learning Center in Richmond, Va., where they’ll receive necessary immunizations, visa and passport documentation and everything they’ll need logistically for the journey. They will be trained to enter, evangelize, disciple, form healthy churches, develop leaders and exit.
Financial support will be provided from the International Mission Board, a cooperative giving initiative of 40,000 Southern Baptist churches.
