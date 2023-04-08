Fort Payne missionaries locating to South Asia

Fort Payne missionaries, whose identity cannot be revealed because of safety concerns, will deploy to an undisclosed South Asian country to spread the word of God to an unreached Muslim population.

 Contributed Photo

Editor’s Note: Because of security requirements we are unable to disclose the names of the missionaries and the specific country to which they will be traveling. The couple, from Fort Payne, chose to use pseudonyms in order to share their story.

Derrick and Rosemary Waters (not their real names) are two missionaries with a divine calling. Both come from small towns in North Alabama and were called to spread God’s message to the world. Both feel their upbringings fostered their attitudes of loving people, hospitality and sharing life with people.

