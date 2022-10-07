Over 6 lbs. of Methamphetamine Seized

Authorities seized several pounds of methamphetamine this week in a pair of operations that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden described as “[cutting] the head off of a big snake that has been sinking its fangs into our county.”
Agents with DeKalb County Narcotics Unit along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, ALEA Region F Task Force and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted three search warrants which led to over 6 lbs. of methamphetamine being seized this week.
Narcotics agents and Henagar Police went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. While searching the home, they found approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and also seized some quantity of Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, of Henagar, was charged with trafficking in an illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda Annette Scott, 54, of Henagarm was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Narcotics agents from DeKalb and Jackson counties and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Jackson County looking for a subject. Agents, along with DeKalb County deputies and Rainsville Police officers also visited a motel in Rainsville after receiving information that the subject they were looking for in Jackson County had stayed there. After a search of the room, they confiscated more than five ounces of methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, of Pisgah, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, of Ider, were charged with trafficking in an illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Sheriff Welden said, “This is absolutely a huge win in our fight in the war against drugs that we battle every day! When you mention pounds and drugs together, that is definitely a big supplier in poisoning many people and our youth. I feel like today, we have cut the head off of a big snake that has been sinking its fangs into our county. This is once again phenomenal work by our Drug Task Force, Patrol and surrounding agencies. It is amazing what can be accomplished when we work together and focus on the main goal, protecting you!!!”
Welden offered his thanks to the Henagar and Rainsville Police departments, as well as his counterparts in Jackson County.
“Huge thanks to Henagar Police Chief Smith and his team [who] are always willing to help and prove it over and over. Thanks to Rainsville PD and Jackson County SO for their assistance. I truly believe a difference is being made everyday and if you seen the drive and concern displayed by these men and women who wear the badge, you would in no doubt realize WE DO have the BEST fighting for you! Let’s band together and keep pressing forward! God Bless!”
