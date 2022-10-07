Over 6 lbs. of Methamphetamine Seized

Narcotics agents and police officers have arrested Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, and Brenda Annette Scott, 54, both of Henagar, on drug charges, as well as Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, of Pisgah and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, of Ider. Pictured is the more than 6 lbs of meth seized and their photos taken while being booked in the detention center. 

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Authorities seized several pounds of methamphetamine this week in a pair of operations that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden described as “[cutting] the head off of a big snake that has been sinking its fangs into our county.”

Agents with DeKalb County Narcotics Unit along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, ALEA Region F Task Force and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted three search warrants which led to over 6 lbs. of methamphetamine being seized this week.

