Livestock antibiotics to require prescription

This summer, big changes are coming to the world of livestock health. Beginning June 11, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will no longer be available, according to a directive from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Livestock producers will be legally required to obtain a prescription for antibiotics from a licensed veterinarian with whom the producer has a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship. Livestock antibiotics can then be purchased from a variety of online and physical locations that process veterinary prescriptions, according to Soren Rodning, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System animal sciences and forages specialist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.