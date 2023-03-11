Livestock antibiotics to require prescription

This summer, big changes are coming to the world of livestock health. Beginning June 11, over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will no longer be available, according to a directive from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Livestock producers will be legally required to obtain a prescription for antibiotics from a licensed veterinarian with whom the producer has a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship. Livestock antibiotics can then be purchased from a variety of online and physical locations that process veterinary prescriptions, according to Soren Rodning, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System animal sciences and forages specialist.
He said many livestock antibiotics have always required a prescription.
“Some older antibiotics–such as penicillin and oxytetracycline–have been available over the counter, but the FDA new directive will now require a prescription to get these products,” Rodning said. “It is important to note that livestock antibiotics are not being removed from the marketplace. However, they are being brought under veterinary oversight.”
According to Rodning, this new directive will affect all injectable livestock antibiotics that are currently available over the counter and that are also used in human medicine will require a veterinary prescription. This includes, but is not limited to, penicillin, oxytetracycline, sulfa antibiotics, erythromycin, tylosin and lincomycin.
However, there are several products that the directive does not affect. Products unaffected by the change include ionophores, vaccines, antiparaciticides (dewormers, insect repellants, etc.), most injectable and oral nutritional supplements, oral probiotics and prebiotics, topical nonantibiotic treatments, growth promoting implants, and others.
“All of these products will continue to be available through standard over-the-counter marketing channels,” Rodning said.
While a veterinarian must now prescribe these antibiotics, producers do not have to buy the products from them. They can continue to purchase from both online and in-person locations as long as the outlet can process veterinary prescriptions.
Prescriptions for livestock antibiotics cannot come from just any veterinarian. Rodning said this new directive legally requires producers to obtain a prescription from a veterinarian with whom they have a valid veterinary-client-patient relationship. A VCPR exists under the following parameters:
• A veterinarian has assumed the responsibility for making clinical judgments regarding the health of the animals on a farm/ranch and the client (i.e., livestock producer/owner/caretaker) has agreed to follow the veterinarian’s instructions.
• The veterinarian knows the client and is familiar with the farm/ranch and its practices and is involved in the herd health practices of the farm/ranch.
• The veterinarian and client must ensure that the animals are properly identified, assign meat and milk withdrawal times following administration of animal health products, and abide by these withdrawal times to ensure no illegal drug residues occur.
• The veterinarian is readily available or has arranged for emergency follow-up evaluations in the event of an adverse reaction to treatment.
“If you already have a working relationship with a veterinarian, now is the time to consult with them to develop a plan to adjust the way your farm will access livestock antibiotics,” he said. “If you do not currently have a veterinary-client-patient relationship, now is the time to establish one.”
There are several items that this type of relationship includes. At the foundational level, the veterinarian knows the livestock producer and is familiar with the operation and its practices. They are also involved in the herd health practices of the operation.
Rodning advises producers to not stock up on antibiotics while they are still available over the counter.
“While it might be tempting to stock up on these antibiotics, livestock caretakers are advised against this,” Rodning said. “These products can expire and lose their effectiveness before they are used. The best strategy is to work with your veterinarian when animals need treatment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.