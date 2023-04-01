ACES studying cover-crop and livestock integration

Sustainability is big business in the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Agricultural researchers are constantly looking for new and improved ways for livestock and crop producers to better their operations. Thanks to a recently awarded $380,000 grant from the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, this work will continue.

Leanne Dillard, an Alabama Extension forage specialist, and a team of other Extension and university professionals will use this grant to research how farmers can combine livestock and cover-crop systems as a means to improve profitability and sustainability in their operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.