University of Tennessee Emeritus Professor and Distinguished Professor of Science Dr. Jan Simek will give a presentation at Northeast Alabama Community College at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The subject of his lecture regards inscriptions and Cherokee Syllabary in Fort Payne's Manitou Cave.
The lecture will be held in the small auditorium of the William M. Beck Fine Arts Center. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Simek has authored more than 100 scholarly publications, mostly focused on the caves of France, the Cumberland Plateau and Appalachian Mountains.
Manitou Cave is an important place from the point of view of Cherokee history and culture.
The event, hosted by NACC's Cecil B. Word Learning Resources Center, is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.