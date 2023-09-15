ALGOP qualifying to begin Oct. 16

The Alabama Republican Party is gearing up for the 2024 election cycle.
Candidate qualifying will open on Monday, October 16, at 8:30 a.m. Persons interested in running for office as a Republican, or serving as a delegate at the Republican National Convention, can file a declaration of candidacy and pay the appropriate fees in-person at ALGOP Headquarters (3505 Lorna Road, Birmingham, AL 35216) or on-line at www.algop.org.
Qualifying will close on Friday, November 10, at 5 p.m., 116 days before the primary election, as required by Alabama Code § 17-13-5(a).
"The Alabama Republican Party is excited about the upcoming 2024 election cycle and working with all our candidates during the qualifying process.
"This is going to be an important election year with a lot at stake on both the national and local level. The Republican Party is proud to stand for the timeless principles of freedom and limited government that made our nation great, and we look forward to helping all of our candidates as they stand for these conservative values in 2024.
"We also have our eyes on the national level as the presidential race heats up.
"As a Super Tuesday state, our goal is to see Alabama play a key role in choosing the party's nominee, and to highlight the state of Alabama during this process.
"We've seen this with recent visits from America's leading conservatives, and we plan to continue this effort as we get closer to the primary election. Running for office is a calling, and one which requires sacrifice and dedication. I want to thank each candidate that steps forward to run for office. I have such respect for anyone willing to put themselves out there in hopes of making a difference for the people of Alabama. I want each of them to know they have a friend in the ALGOP," said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl.
In addition to the presidential race, other offices on the 2024 ballot include all seven U.S, House seats, several Alabama Supreme Court positions – including Chief Justice – Public Service Commission President, as well as seats on the Alabama State School Board, Courts of Criminal and Civil Appeals, Circuit Courts, District Courts, and all Circuit Clerk positions.
The Super Tuesday Primary will take place on March 5, 2024.
