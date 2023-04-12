The Alabama Cooperative Extension will host a Women in Ag workshop at Tennessee River Music in Fort Payne on Friday and Saturday April 21-22.
Tennessee River Music is the Hereford & Angus seedstock (genetic suppliers that sell breeding bulls and heifers with specific genetic traits to commercial ranches).
The workshop is for women in the beef cattle industry, or those looking to learn more about it. Registration is limited to 25 people to allow for small groups for diligent rotation.
Rotations include: cattle handling, vaccinations / herd health, calving simulator, tractor driving (including implement hook-up and moving hay), trailer hook-up and backing (both bumper pull and gooseneck), beef cattle nutrition and pasture management. There will also be inside sessions focused on recordkeeping, beef cattle quality checks, and soil fertility. Dress in something you don’t mind getting dirty.
All participants will have the opportunity to become BQA certified. Cost for the workshop is $125, which includes meals, a workbook and supplies.
The workshop will begin at 8 a.m. on April 21 and wrap up at 2 p.m. on April 22. A detailed schedule is now available on the Alabama Cooperative Extension website calendar, where you can register.
If you have any questions, please contact Kelly Palmer, (251) 654-7149.
The USDA’s Women in Agriculture Mentoring Network has helped in connecting, empowering, educating and encouraging women not only on the farm, but in leading youth organizations and conducting research at universities nationwide.
