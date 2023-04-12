A bill before the state legislature would likely increase Alabama’s kindergarten enrollment.

House Bill 43, introduced by state Rep. Pebblin W. Warren, D-Tuskeegee, would, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, require a child who becomes six years of age between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 to complete kindergarten or demonstrate first grade readiness before entering the first grade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.