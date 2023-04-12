A bill before the state legislature would likely increase Alabama’s kindergarten enrollment.
House Bill 43, introduced by state Rep. Pebblin W. Warren, D-Tuskeegee, would, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, require a child who becomes six years of age between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 to complete kindergarten or demonstrate first grade readiness before entering the first grade.
The legislation would also allow local school boards to grant early kindergarten admission to a child who is under five years of age on Sept. 1 under certain circumstances.
The provisions of this bill could increase average attendance of public kindergarten by an estimated maximum of 4,000 students annually and result in an estimated increase of $29.6 million in Foundation Program funding. This cost would be reduced depending on the number of students attending non-public kindergarten or demonstrating first grade readiness.
In addition, this bill requires the Department of Education to create a first grade readiness assessment and publish essential first grade readiness skills information on its website.
