AG Marshall threatens to investigate Google

Attorney General Steve Marshall, pictured here at a campaign event earlier this year, is threatening to investigate Google for antitrust violations and religious discrimination if it removes pro-life crisis pregnancy centers from online searches for abortion services. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Alabama’s “Human Life Protection Act” now makes abortion illegal in Alabama with no exceptions for rape or incest. Providers found guilty of performing abortions face a class-A felony, the most serious besides Capitol Murder, and could carry a life sentence in prison. Marshall also vowed to prosecute any district attorney who refuses to prosecute abortion providers.

Attorney General Steve Marshall threatened tech giant Google with investigations for antitrust violations and religious discrimination if it blocks or removes pro-life crisis pregnancy centers from online searches for abortion services.

The search engine requires any organization wanting to advertise to people seeking information about abortion services to be certified and show in-ad disclosures that clearly state whether they do or do not offer abortions. The crisis pregnancy centers typically attempt to dissuade women from ending an unplanned pregnancy and promote adoption as an alternative option.

