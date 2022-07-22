AG Marshall threatens to investigate Google

Attorney General Steve Marshall threatened tech giant Google with investigations for antitrust violations and religious discrimination if it blocks or removes pro-life crisis pregnancy centers from online searches for abortion services.
The search engine requires any organization wanting to advertise to people seeking information about abortion services to be certified and show in-ad disclosures that clearly state whether they do or do not offer abortions. The crisis pregnancy centers typically attempt to dissuade women from ending an unplanned pregnancy and promote adoption as an alternative option.
Marshall said investigating Google would be done to protect consumers from efforts to censor or block the crisis pregnancy centers, which enjoy First Amendment rights protections. But private companies technically also have a First Amendment right to express themselves without government interference.
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which held that the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution provided a fundamental "right to privacy", thus protecting a pregnant woman's right to an abortion. The new ruling defers government regulation of abortion services to individual states. Alabama’s “Human Life Protection Act” now makes abortion illegal in Alabama without exceptions for rape or incest. Providers found guilty of performing abortions face a class-A felony, the most serious besides Capitol Murder, and could carry a life sentence in prison.
Marshall has said the AG office will prosecute any district attorney who refuses to prosecute abortion providers for performing the procedure or administering medications for abortion. Birth Control and Plan B do not presently fall under the law and remain legal in Alabama.
Marshall joined 16 other attorneys general Thursday in calling on Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, to resist political pressure. He claims liberal lawmakers are demanding the search engine discriminate against the pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.
“Google accounts for more than 90% of all internet searches,” Marshall said. “It also holds a dominant position in the market for online advertising. This comes with a tremendous responsibility to Google’s users and to the American public… to ‘provide . . . users with unbiased access to information.’ Unfortunately, several national politicians now seek to wield Google’s immense market power by pressuring the company to discriminate against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in its search results, in its online advertising, and in its other products such as Google Maps.”
A June report found that 11% of Google search results for abortion services in states with strong anti-abortion laws have directed users to nonmedical facilities that do not provide abortions; the result was 37% for Google Maps queries. The report also claimed that almost 28% of Google ads that appear at the top of related search-result pages were for “fake” clinics, which now outnumber actual abortion clinics 3 to 1 with approximately 2,600 operating in the U.S.
Conservatives have criticized Google for what they claim is a pattern of political bias and censorship, abusing its monopoly position to manipulate search results in order to mislead users and silence Republicans while amplifying progressive voices.
Censorship is defined as the suppression or prohibition of words, images, or ideas that are considered offensive, obscene, politically unacceptable, or a threat to security. Censors seek to limit freedom of thought and expression by restricting spoken words, printed matter, symbolic messages, freedom of association, books, art, music, movies, television programs, and internet sites.
The pro-life crisis pregnancy centers are private charities and are usually based on religious ideology, leading their critics to argue the centers violate Google’s policy against deceptive advertising because they fail to provide women inquiring about abortion with comprehensive information about all of their available options.
Marshall said the crisis pregnancy centers serve millions of clients and provide services valued at over $266 million for little or no cost, including ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, STD testing, parenting and prenatal education classes, post-abortive care, recovery counseling, and free or reduced-cost diapers, baby clothes, car seats, and strollers.
