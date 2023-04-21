Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 2.3%, a new record low, down from February’s rate of 2.5%. It is also below March 2022’s rate of 2.5%.
March’s rate represents 53,053 unemployed people, compared to 56,166 in February and 58,074 in March 2022. The number of people counted as unemployed also sets a new record low.
