House Speaker discusses proposed education bills

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said on a Monday Zoom call that he opposes proposals to shift taxpayer funds from public schools to private ones. He also said that while he’s tried to be respectful of Gov. Kay Ivey, he said he opposes her proposal to spend $25 million from the Education Trust Fund on completing a water park in Montgomery.
Ivey recently gave lawmakers her proposed budget for the $2 billion surplus in state education funds. At least $331 million of that money would reportedly go to projects and expenses unrelated to schools, teachers and classrooms. The park was presented as going “for economic development” in Montgomery County.
“I told the committee chair that if that is in the legislation, it will be a no vote for me,” Ledbetter said during the Zoom call set up by the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce.
The Education Trust Fund, which contains revenue from different state tax programs, supports state K-12 schools, colleges and other educational programs. The state has a record $8.8 billion to allocate.
Ledbetter said they must carefully manage the money because it can easily disappear with a downturn in the state’s economy.
“We’ve seen a downturn in receipts over the last couple of months,” Ledbetter said. “I think that will continue, so we’ve got to be very cautious. There’s talk of a grocery tax cut. I don’t know what that will look like. It’s very fluid. Alabama is the lowest taxed state in the country. We need to keep our budgets solid because I’ve been there when there wasn’t enough money to pay the light bill and that’s no fun.”
Ledbetter said he’s also been approached by multiple people advocating for private schools.
“My goal, as Speaker, is to make our education system the best it can be,” Ledbetter said. “We know we have problems. I challenged State Superintendent Eric Mackey to go into problem areas and work on them full-force. Everybody talks about how we are in the bottom 50 of schools, but if we do that and take out that poverty area of our state, Alabama would actually be in the top 20 states. That’s what we’ve got to do. School choice is not going to fix that.”
Answering the question from DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles, Ledbetter declared, “I don’t think school choice is the answer. The people who are pushing this kind of hard don’t like me saying that, but it’s a fact. There’s no way that you can do school choice in Wilcox County because the only choice there is the county school. Counties in our state don’t have enough choice. There are some places where it would be a positive and we can use that. Whatever tool we need, we ought to have available. School choice for certain areas, I’m for it, but I don’t think we can wholesale the system to do it.”
Since the Alabama School Choice and Student Opportunity Act was signed into law in 2015, momentum has grown for charter schools, a private sector that competes with traditional public schools for funding and other resources. A charter school’s board is not accountable to the local school board of the district where the school is located so the schools are generally exempt from many state laws and regulations placed on traditional public schools (e.g., teacher certification requirements).
The legality of public funds being directed to religious schools is a topic of ongoing debate. Religious rituals and practices are generally not allowed to be conducted by public school employees during school hours or as part of school-sponsored activities since educators are, by law, not allowed to promote, endorse, or favor any particular religion, nor can they inhibit or interfere with the free exercise of religious beliefs. Students, however, have the right to express their religious beliefs as long as doing so does not disrupt the educational process or violate school dress codes.
Lyles told Ledbetter that if private schools want the state to divert funds away from public school, they need to be held to the same standards for equity, access, and accountability to establish a fair and level playing field.
Ledbetter agreed, saying, “That was my thing. They don’t want any accountability for private schools or homeschooling. I don’t think that taxpayers really understand that when they say school choice that they aren’t wanting any accountability whatsoever. Even homeschool has got to have some accountability so we know the kid is receiving an education. You know there are parents claiming to homeschool their children and they’ve never even opened a book. We have to watch that and prevent money from being sent to places like that because of that issue. It’s a heavy lift and to be honest, I don’t see it going anywhere right now.”
Ledbetter said the Legislature will likely move some funds around to increase investments in the Alabama Accountability Act, which authorizes donation-funded scholarships that enable low-income students, often zoned for failing schools, to attend qualified private schools. These scholarships are granted for the sole purpose of taking private donations and awarding them to low-income students in schools that have qualified to receive funds. The AAA establishes an annual $30 million statewide limit on the tax credits. The credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be carried forward for three years.
Ledbetter noted that he recently visited Cornerstone private school in Birmingham – not to be confused with Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville, which is a private Christian school that does not receive any funding from the state.
“They’ve done it the right way down there,” he said, noting the high return-on-investment to private companies that choose to fund private schools in exchange for tax breaks. Over 85% of the Birmingham school’s students are given scholarships to attend the Christian-focused school.
Some parents who choose private schools cite better student discipline and smaller class sizes as the top reasons for their decision.
“It’s been positive. We’ll see some opportunities for kids with special needs to attend where they want to go. We met last week with all of the public education folks in leadership. We will likely have an education day where we pass a lot of that stuff,” Ledbetter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.