House Speaker discusses proposed education bills

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said on a Monday Zoom call that he opposes proposals to shift taxpayer funds from public schools to private ones. He also said that while he’s tried to be respectful of Gov. Kay Ivey, he said he opposes her proposal to spend $25 million from the Education Trust Fund on completing a water park in Montgomery.

Ivey recently gave lawmakers her proposed budget for the $2 billion surplus in state education funds. At least $331 million of that money would reportedly go to projects and expenses unrelated to schools, teachers and classrooms. The park was presented as going “for economic development” in Montgomery County.

