More fresh local vegetables and fruits arrive with springtime

Seasonal food is produce that is purchased and consumed around the time that it is harvested.
Seasonal food is fresher, tastier and more nutritious than food consumed out of season. Seasonal fruits and vegetables produced on local farms are often fresher, as they do not require long distances for transport. Also, unlike out of season produce which is harvested early in order to be shipped and distributed to your local retail store, crops picked at their peak of ripeness are also better tasting and full of flavor. What’s more, studies have shown that fruits and vegetables contain more nutrients when allowed to ripen naturally on their parent plant.
Vegetables coming into season in north Alabama in April include arugula, artichokes, asparagus, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, cucumbers, endive, fava beans, fennel, horseradish, kale, leeks, lettuce, new potatoes, parsnips, radicchio, radishes, rhubarb, shallots, spinach, turnips and watercress.
Fruits coming into season in north Alabama in April include apples and cherries, and by late month strawberries, provided we don’t get too much rain.
It’s also a good time to purchase grapefruit, kiwi, kumquats, limes, mangos, oranges, papayas and pineapples grown by our neighbors to the south.
We hope you’ll enjoy these recipes from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
