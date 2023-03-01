Snead State Community College congratulates the following students receiving academic honors during Fall 2022 semester.

Students must hold a minimum of 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a perfect grade point average of a 4.0 (all A’s) on at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.