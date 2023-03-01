Snead State Community College congratulates the following students receiving academic honors during Fall 2022 semester.
Students must hold a minimum of 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more hours of regular college level courses to be eligible for the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a perfect grade point average of a 4.0 (all A’s) on at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Recognized on the Dean’s List were Britney Ayala, Aaron W. Callahan, Vanessa Darlene Cortez, Megan Lorraine Couillard, Alexis Dianne Keener, Marlene Lopez Franco, Lizabeth Rodriguez, Reagen Leigh Rowan and Paul C. Smith, all of Crossville; Alyssa Jean Webb of Fyffe; Marcelita Irayda Lopez Godinez of Geraldine; and Liberty A. White of Grove Oak.
Recognized on the President’s List were Maria I. Aragon, Lani Alexis Jones, Paula Dianne Keener, Madison Mackenzie Lesley and Lydia Ann West, all of Crossville; Lauren Olivia Webb of Fyffe; and Jessica Brianne Hanners and Abby Short, both of Geraldine.
