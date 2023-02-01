Ledbetter event Feb. 9

The DeKalb County Young Republicans and the City of Rainsville invite the public to a celebration for Alabama District 4 Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who has been selected by the GOP caucus as Alabama's Speaker of the House.
The celebration will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Center, located at 115 Main St. West in Rainsville.
