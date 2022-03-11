Constitutional carry bill becomes law in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed House Bill 272, known as the constitutional carry bill, into law that revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or possession of a pistol and eliminates the requirement to obtain a pistol permit in order to carry a concealed pistol.
The law goes into effect next year as Alabama becomes one of 22 states adopting such laws. Georgia is considering a similar law. Permits are still required for gun-owners seeking to carry concealed weapons into other states.
Some areas remain off-limits, including schools and courthouses.
Supporters of the law argue that responsible gun owners shouldn’t be punished for lawfully practicing their constitutional rights.
Gov. Ivey said that by signing the legislation into law, she is defending law abiding Alabamians’ Second Amendment rights.
“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” said Ivey.
“I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”
Among those who had spoken out against the bill were the Alabama Sheriffs Association, the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers and multiple local law enforcement agencies.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden did not respond to a request for a comment.
Opponents argued that removing permits poses a safety risk to citizens and police officers since sheriffs have been empowered to deny permit applications if they determine or have reasonable suspicion that the applicant is mentally ill, falsifies any portion of the permit application or has caused justifiable concern for public safety.
Removing the permits allows people to carry concealed weapons with no background check or or safety training, critics have said.
Some red flags suggesting a person might pose a risk to the public or law enforcement might be a conviction for menacing, documented domestic violence, assault or other past violent actions, for example.
Research from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that states that have passed permitless carry legislation have seen increases in gun violence.
Debate on the measure in Montgomery also considered private property rights and allowing property owners to tell those carrying weapons that they aren’t allowed on their property.
Amendments to the bill proposed grants to sheriffs to replace the estimated $5 million in annual revenue lost by doing away with pistol permits.
In DeKalb County, a single-year gun permits for owners between the ages of 18-62 costs $15 per year, but only $1 for anyone applying over the age of 62. Applicants have had the option of applying for permits good for up to five years for $75. Retired military and law enforcement have qualified to receive pistol permits at no cost with proper documentation presented and first responders have been charged a reduced rate from the general public.
The pistol permit requirements on the DCSO website state that applicants must be residents of DeKalb County before they can apply at his office at 2801 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne or online.
House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter described it as a “clean bill” while Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, noted they are including mechanisms to make up for losses from fees if there are fewer purchased in the future.
