The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in addition to testing and treatment.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Testing Locator website allows the public to search and locate free COVID-19 testing sites near them. The site locator is part of the CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing program which focuses on communities at a greater risk of being impacted by the pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.