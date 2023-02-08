The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in addition to testing and treatment.
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Testing Locator website allows the public to search and locate free COVID-19 testing sites near them. The site locator is part of the CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing program which focuses on communities at a greater risk of being impacted by the pandemic.
Tests offered may include laboratory-based nucleic acid amplification tests, including polymerase chain reaction tests and rapid antigen point-of-care testing. Results are typically provided within 24-48 hours.
COVID-19 testing is available at no cost at these sites to people with or without health insurance who are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Tests are billed to third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurers. People without health insurance do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing at these locations. Consumers can access the Testing Locator at https://testinglocator.cdc.gov/. Walgreens of Fort Payne is listed on the site.
County health departments and designated community health centers also offer no or low cost COVID-19 testing. Access the search tool at https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov. Listed on the site are Northeast Alabama Health Services Inc., located in Fort Payne and Fyffe, and DeKalb Quality Health Care of Geraldine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 3.2 million, or roughly 65%, of Alabamians have received at least one dose of vaccine. More than 2.6 million, or about 53%, of Alabamians have completed the primary series, and just under 2 million have received the updated bivalent booster.
To date, more than 1.6 million cases of COVID have been reported in Alabama, resulting in 21,343 deaths.
The CDC reports that thousands of people are still dying from COVID weekly, although the numbers are falling. Last week 3,756 people died nationally, compared with roughly 17,000 during the last week of January last year and 22,500 people during the same period in 2021.
President Joe Biden announced last week he is planning to let existing national and public health emergency declarations expire on May 11. The emergency orders were first implemented by the Trump administration in January 2020.
