‘The Game Plan’ to boost economy

Gov. Kay Ivey this week announced “The Game Plan,” a proposed package of four economic development bills to strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects.
The governor was joined by top leadership of the Alabama Legislature, signaling bipartisan support.
“The Game Plan will position Alabama for a new era of vigorous growth,” said Ivey. “This package will benefit all Alabamians, those living in both urban centers and rural areas.”
The Game Plan package includes four bills — or “plays” — that will be introduced during the current session of the Legislature:
• Play 1: The Enhancing Alabama’s Economic Progress Act renews the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama program and extends their sunset dates to 2028 while adding strategic enhancements to increase their effectiveness. The Jobs Act is the state’s primary incentives platform while Growing Alabama primarily speeds development of shovel-ready sites.
• Play 2: The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS) will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites at a time when available sites are scarce and other states are expanding their site programs.
• Play 3: The Innovation and Small Business Act aims to supercharge growth in Alabama’s innovation economy and support underrepresented businesses and enterprises in rural areas, transforming the state into a hub for technology and innovation.
• Play 4: The Enhancing Transparency Act Enhancing will amend the Jobs Act to require the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish certain incentivized project information on its web site. Transparency around important information related to companies receiving incentives will serve a valid public service and increase confidence in the process.
Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce since 2011 and the state’s top-ranking economic development official, also expressed strong support for the package.
“The Game Plan represents the state’s next-generation strategic economic development framework, designed to future-proof Alabama’s economy and provide a blueprint for growth that lifts families and communities across the state,” said Canfield.
House Speaker Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, highlighted the importance of rural site development, saying, “To keep Alabama competitive among our neighboring states, we need to reinvest in industry and development sites across our state.” he said. “Industries across the country are trying to come here because of our great employees, our low taxes and because of our great quality of life. From a competitive standpoint, we want to make sure we have the tools to bring them here and keep them here.”
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors have endorsed The Game Plan, applauding the effort to reauthorize, expand and modernize the ways that Alabama attracts and develops new businesses across the state.
“Alabama is a great place to do business, but we can’t rest on our laurels. As we compete with our neighboring states and states across the country to attract top-tier businesses and industry, we must ensure that we maintain an environment where businesses and their employees can thrive. We urge the Alabama legislature to swiftly approve this package of economic incentives legislation so that our state can remain competitive and keep the jobs and businesses we have now, while attracting new jobs and investments into our economy in the future,” reads a joint statement from the group, made up of the mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities.
The Game Plan has also been endorsed by the non-partisan Business Council of Alabama.
