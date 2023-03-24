First Veterans Resource Fair attracts a good turnout

During this week's first Veterans Resource Fair at the VFW Fairgrounds, dozens of veterans from various branches of service gathered to learn about opportunities they have coming in exchange for their service to our country.

 by Steven Stiefel

Local veterans were the focus of a Veterans Resource Fair Thursday at the VFW Fairgrounds.

According to Lori Wheeler of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, 47 veterans registered at the front desk. This includes one who drove from as far away as Bessemer.

