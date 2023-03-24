First Veterans Resource Fair attracts a good turnout

Local veterans were the focus of a Veterans Resource Fair Thursday at the VFW Fairgrounds.
According to Lori Wheeler of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, 47 veterans registered at the front desk. This includes one who drove from as far away as Bessemer.
"I didn’t know what to expect as this was our first event like this (for Veterans) in our community. I was very pleased with how it turned out," Wheeler said.
"I was impressed that all the vendors were sharing and planning with each other on future projects as well as assisting the veterans coming through- so much networking. I loved how we all seemed to mesh together for the bigger picture with our individual programs. I believe with the success of this program, we will repeat it next year and hopefully word of mouth will travel and we’ll have an even larger turn-out."
Wheeler said she heard several positive comments that veterans felt they received needed resources.
