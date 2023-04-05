Fill their baskets with the candy they want this season

Did you know that, according to the National Confectioners Association, as much candy is sold at Easter as at Halloween?
National Retail Federation data shows that over the past three years, Americans have spent around $3 billion annually during the Easter season – more than greeting cards, decorations and flowers combined.
But as you prepare for festivities this weekend, you may want to reconsider the type of candy you (or the Easter Bunny) use to fill little ones’ baskets.
According to a survey of 10,000 people by the candystore.com, Alabamaians prefer Whoppers chocolate malt ball eggs over all other Easter candies. Chocolate truffles and chocolate bunnies placed second and third, respectively.
Nationally, Cadbury Mini Eggs and Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs top the chart, followed by gourmet jellybeans, foil-wrapped milk chocolate eggs and chocolate Easter bunnies, of which more than 90 million are sold annually.
Candystore.com also conducted a survey of 12,000 consumers to determine the least favorite Easter candy for 2023. Topping the list of least favorites was Cadbury Crème Eggs, followed closely by Peeps, bunny corn and generic jellybeans.
Cadbury Crème Eggs used to be a top-seller, with sales driven by the classic commercial with the clucking bunny and a cleverly-designed filling that looks similar to an egg’s white and yolk. Unfortunately, the candy’s popularity faded after Cadbury was bought out by Kraft, which replaced its real dairy milk chocolate with inferior “standard chocolate mix” in 2015. Cadbury mini eggs, however, remain very popular.
Bunny corn, like it’s cousin Halloween candy corn, is also among the most disliked. Peeps are a mixed bag, with people either loving or hating the sugary, foam-like concoctions, of which more than 700 million are sold annually.
Similarly, naturally flavored and gourmet jellybeans, like Jelly Belly, are well-liked, but artificially-flavored generic jelly beans are not. In other words, don’t go cheap if you want the jellybeans to actually be eaten.
Nationally, buttered popcorn and cinnamon are the favorite jellybean flavors for 2023, while in Alabama, the favorites are watermelon, juicy pear and black licorice.
Some 16 billion jelly beans are manufactured for Easter alone, although they were originally created as a Christmas candy. FYI, if you ever feel the urge to circle the globe with 16 billion end-to-end jellybeans, you’ll have to make three trips.
