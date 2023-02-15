Snead State Community College congratulates the following students who received their degrees and/or certificates during the Fall 2022 term.
From Crossville, Garrett Kade Barclay received the Associate in Science degree in Social Science Education, Shelby Guadalupe Cruz received the Associate degree in Applied Science and the Certificate in Applied Business, and Gisselle Gijon Lara received the Associate degree in Science in Elementary Education.
