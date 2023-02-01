Gadsden State Community College has recognized a number of DeKalb County students on its Fall Semester 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List. They are:
From Collinsville, Emilee Burton, Samantha Carr, Eligio Rodriguez and Sidney Spivey;
From Crossville, Angel Agustin, Raul Hernandez, Marshall Hughes, David Rogers and Judson Smith;
From Fort Payne, Caley Garrett, Mary Hunt, Alisha Mulligan, Blake Padgett and Jonah Padgett;
From Geraldine, Trinity Dowdey;
From Grove Oak, Parker Godwin;
From Henegar, Matthew Johnson;
From Rainsville, Payton Blevins and Molly Lopez; and
From Valley Head, Halle Brown.
Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above (all A’s and B’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the Dean’s List. They are:
From Collinsville, Jesse Childers, Hannah Glenn, Jacob Jones, Olin Pruitt and Taylor Ward;
From Crossville, Mario Cantellano;
From Fort Payne, Zachery Jones, Benson Mason, Denis Morales Sanchez, Christian Proper and Brandon Robles;
From Henagar, Baylee Blevins; and
From Ider, Savannah Seals.
