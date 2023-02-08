The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m. CT.

Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

