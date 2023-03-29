Beauty of spring brings on the beast of pollen

It’s that time of year again… cars and patio furniture covered in yellow powder mean it’s time to bring out the Kleenex and antihistamines.
People often call it “hay fever,” and medical experts call it “seasonal allergic rhinitis,” but whatever you call it, it makes for itchy eyes, runny noses and sinus headaches. Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies.
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 81 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed yearly with seasonal allergic rhinitis, including around 26% of adults and 19% of children.
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. with an annual cost in excess of $18 billion. The Allergy Asthma Network reports that Americans miss 4 million workdays because of allergies, and the Centers for Disease Control reports that chronic sinusitis results in 234,000 emergency room visits annually.
Most of the pollen that causes allergic reactions comes from trees, grasses and weeds which make small, light and dry pollen grains that travel through the wind, finding their way into your eyes, nose and lungs and causing allergy symptoms. Flowering plants that spread their sticky pollen by insects instead of through the air (like roses and cherry trees) usually do not cause allergic rhinitis.
Tree pollen is the first pollen to appear each year and is responsible for most spring pollen allergy symptoms. It also often overlaps with grass pollen in the spring and summer. Throughout the U.S., trees produce the most pollen from March through May, but in some regions, such as the South, trees may produce pollen as early as January and peak at multiple times during the year. Most of that yellow stuff on cars in our neck of the woods is pine tree pollen. Other trees that cause the most allergy symptoms are Birch, Cedar, Elm, Hickory, Juniper, Maple, Oak, Pecan, Walnut and Willow trees.
If you have a grass pollen allergy, where you live may factor into when you have symptoms. Up north, grass pollen usually appears in the late spring or early summer, but here in the South, grasses may release pollen during many seasons, triggering symptoms throughout the year. There are hundreds of types of grasses, but only a few cause allergy symptoms, including Bahia, Bermuda, Fescue, Johnson, Kentucky blue and Timothy grasses.
Weed pollen, especially ragweed, causes allergy symptoms for many Americans. About 15% of the population is allergic to ragweed, which grows in 49 states (all but Alaska) and can travel hundreds of miles in the air. This makes it hard to avoid. Other plants related to ragweed may cause allergy symptoms as well, including sunflowers, sage, burweed marsh elder, rabbit brush, mugwort, groundsel bush and eupatorium.
