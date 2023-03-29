Beauty of spring brings on the beast of pollen

It’s that time of year again… cars and patio furniture covered in yellow powder mean it’s time to bring out the Kleenex and antihistamines.

People often call it “hay fever,” and medical experts call it “seasonal allergic rhinitis,” but whatever you call it, it makes for itchy eyes, runny noses and sinus headaches. Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.