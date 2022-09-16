Sylvania maintained its powerful region push Friday night.
The Rams capitalized on Geraldine turnovers and put the game out of reach midway through the final period, capturing a 41-24 win at Coolidge Isbell Field.
Sylvania (3-1, 2-1 Class 3A-Region 6) picked up its second region victory ahead of a non-region showdown with 2A top-10 Pisgah next Friday.
The Bulldogs fell to 3-2 and 2-1 in region play. They have a bye week before hosting Ohatchee in a region game Friday, Sept. 30.
Trailing by 10 to start the third quarter, the Bulldogs received a jump start when Caleb Hall returned the opening second-half kickoff to the Sylvania 20.
From the 15, Carlos Garcia took a direct snap and motored along the right sideline for a score. Moses Garcia’s kick pulled Geraldine within 20-17 with 10:50 left.
Sylvania starting quarterback Jaxon Smith was injured early on the Rams’ next drive and had help walking off the field. Griffin Turner replaced him and assisted in a scoring drive that pushed Sylvania into a 27-17 advantage.
Aiden Parham followed blockers and carried the ball into the end zone from 9 yards out midway through the period — his second rushing score of the night.
The Rams cashed in another seven points with 5:36 to play in the third.
Josh Scott intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Conner Andrade added a point-after kick.
Mann jogged across the goal line untouched on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1, bringing the Bulldogs within 34-34 with 11:24 left in regulation.
Geraldine’s Drew Freeman scooped a Rams fumble and the home team went back on the offensive.
However, Sylvania’s defense delivered on a fourth-down pass play from 25 yards out, breaking up a potential TD reception by Mann in the left end zone — Ashdon Silver sacked Jaxon Colvin on third down to make things more difficult for the Bulldogs.
Braiden Thomas put the game out of reach with a long TD run up the left sideline with 5:07 remaining, making it 41-24.
Sylvania scored off one of Geraldine’s two turnovers in the first half and led 20-10 at intermission.
Parham capped the Rams’ eight-play opening drive with an 11-yard scoring run to the left side. The following 2-point conversion run play failed.
Geraldine earned points on its first two possessions. Garcia drilled a field goal at the 1:26 mark of the opening period. Later, Colvin found Mann streaking along the right sideline for a 66-yard scoring connection early in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead.
Roman McKeehan collected a 29-yard pass from Smith after the ball was tipped by a Geraldine defender, completing a third-down play.
The 13-play, 82-yard scoring drive was wrapped up with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Scott in the far-right corner of the end zone. Andrade kicked the extra-point to put Sylvania on top 13-10 with 3:58 left in the half.
Jonah Gurley picked off a deflected pass from Colvin, and Parham reeled in a pass and sprinted down the right sideline for a big gain to Geraldine’s 3.
Thomas steamrolled forward for a 1-yard TD run with 3:05 remaining to make it a 10-point deficit.
Sylvania’s Ryan Koger recovered a Geraldine fumble at the Rams’ 48, but the ensuing drive stalled and resulted in a turnover on downs with 33 seconds to play.
Garcia attempted a field goal from inside the 40-yard line, but the Rams blocked the kick as the half expired.
