FPHS design team headed to international finals

Members of Fort Payne High School’s Real World Design Team won the state championship and are now going to Washington, D.C. for the international competition. If they win, each will receive a $50,000 scholarship to engineering school. Pictured, left to right, are team members Preston Hunt, Emily Landry, Stephanie Rocha, Caleb Jacobs and Pablo Rodriguez. Not pictured is Kendall Binkley.

 Contributed Photo

After winning the state competition, Fort Payne High School’s Real World Design team will travel to Washington, D.C., April 22 to compete for this year’s national/international championship.

The team of students work together to solve the Real World Design Challenge, an annual engineering-based competition that requires them to address a challenge that confronts our nation’s leading industries. Students utilize professional engineering software to develop their solutions and generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions. The RWDC provides students with opportunities to apply the lessons of the classroom to the technical problems being faced in the workplace, according to the group’s website.

