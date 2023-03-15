FPHS design team headed to international finals

After winning the state competition, Fort Payne High School’s Real World Design team will travel to Washington, D.C., April 22 to compete for this year’s national/international championship.
The team of students work together to solve the Real World Design Challenge, an annual engineering-based competition that requires them to address a challenge that confronts our nation’s leading industries. Students utilize professional engineering software to develop their solutions and generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions. The RWDC provides students with opportunities to apply the lessons of the classroom to the technical problems being faced in the workplace, according to the group’s website.
Fort Payne High School’s Real World Design Team, established in 2011, won the state competition each year from 2012 to 2018. The 2015 team won 2nd Place nationally, as well as the Excellence in Education award. The 2016 team won the award for the Best Business Case, and the 2017 team won the award for Best Use of Mentor.
The challenge this year is to find an eco-friendly solution to the problem of moving large quantities of packages and cargo from one point to another using a drone. The main obstacle that the team faces now is the high cost of parts, such as a hydrogen-powered engine that would be needed to lessen the toxins emitted in the environment.
“Even though the components are more expensive, if the company would be a viable company for a long enough period of time, then everything would equal out in the end, because you don’t have as many parts being replaced and a renewable source of energy is being used,” states Vanessa Chappell, a sponsor for the team.
More specifically, the model that the team is conceiving is a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) craft, modeled after a V-22 Osprey military aircraft. The drone will be powered by cryogenic hydrogen tanks, moving vertically on a hypothetical runway.
If named Grand Prize winners at the competition, each member of the team will win a $50,000 scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
