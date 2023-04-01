Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has officially proclaimed April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month across Alabama. It is estimated that more than 16,000 people are living with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in Alabama, with more than 800 diagnosed every year according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Every nine minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with PD. Due to Alabama’s aging baby boomer population combined with occupational exposures from farming, industry, and military service, the number of Alabamians impacted by Parkinson’s grows drastically year over year.

The Parkinson Association of Alabama (PAA) is on a mission to improve the quality of life for patients, caregivers and families affected by Parkinson’s in the state of Alabama. “Most people don’t realize that the PAA was founded in 1978,” says PAA President, Brian Corbett. “Our key initiatives are Care, Community, and a Cure for Parkinson’s-- it’s what we do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.