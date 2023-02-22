Fort Payne discusses state sidewalk renovations

The sidewalk and curbing at this intersection at Gault Avenue and Eighth Street North has been repaired to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Several intersections through town have similar work conducted by the Alabama Department of Transportation, which builds and maintains Alabama Highway 35.

 by Steven Stiefel

The Alabama Department of Transportation is conducting sidewalk rehab along several blocks of Gault Avenue to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Fort Payne Public Works Director Tim Williams informed the City Council on Tuesday.

“It’s from 20th Street North to Eighth Street South, then Highway 35,” Williams said.

