Local woman hopes to make hometown proud

A 2017 Fort Payne High School graduate finds herself in a high-profile position as the assistant to Clay Armentrout, who is Chief of Staff to new U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala.
Collyn Davis, daughter of John T. and Marcie Davis, campaigned early for Britt to win.
“It was the absolute experience of a lifetime to have a front row seat to Alabama electing our first female to the U.S. Senate,” said Davis.
“I admire Senator Britt’s tenacity and passion for wholeheartedly serving the people of our state, and getting an everyday window into that starting with the campaign and now in the official office is truly an honor. I especially enjoyed getting to know the Britt and Boyd families. Faith, family, and freedom are at the heart of Senator Britt’s leadership, and it makes me optimistic for the future that Alabama sent her to fight for us in the U.S. Senate.”
Another DeKalb Countian, Jordan Doufexis, is a senior advisor to Alabama’s other U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville. And former Rainsville Mayor Nathaniel Ledbetter was just elected as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.
“DeKalb County is certainly doing its fair share in representing not only our local communities but our entire state, as well. I am proud to be from DeKalb County and hope to make our area proud every day,” Davis said.
The Britt campaign weathered the storms of a long campaign season, defeating six challengers in last year’s GOP Primary, including Mo Brooks, who she beat with 65% of the vote in a runoff, then beat Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus by a slightly larger margin in November. Her term ends in 2029.
“One of the key differences is that as a candidate, you essentially only have the power to talk about issues. In office, you have the power to act. It has been energizing seeing Sen. Britt immediately hit the ground running to serve the people of Alabama in her first weeks in office,” Davis said.
She said that Sen. Britt is currently focused on combatting the inflation that is crushing hardworking Alabamians, ending the national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border, slashing wasteful government spending and holding China accountable.
Britt serves on three Senate committees in the 118th Congress: Appropriations; Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs; and Rules and Administration.
“This is a consequential feat for a freshman senator and puts her in a strong position to fight for every Alabamian,” Davis said. “On a daily basis, I support the senator in her efforts to ensure Alabama has the best possible seat at the table. I also have the opportunity to assist our chief of staff in running our office as efficiently as possible. We have an incredible team both in D.C and back home.”
Two years ago, Davis was graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in organizational leadership.
Sen. Britt worked her way up from within the administration of her predecessor, retired U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, for whom she served as his chief of staff. Could there be a Senator Davis sometime in Alabama’s future?
Davis said that in 10 years, she hopes to still play a role working for the betterment of Alabama. “Being an Alabamian that was born, raised and educated in our state, it is a humbling experience to serve the people and place that has shaped me into the person I am today,” she says. “I see myself continuing to work with my Christian, conservative values at the forefront of my job, which I have been fortunate to do so throughout the campaign and now in an official capacity. I have been blessed to work for Sen. Britt from the beginning and I look forward to doing so for years to come.”
