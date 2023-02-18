Study: Alabama workers due billions in overtime

The reason you may feel like you’re earning less for longer hours compared to your parents is because it’s likely the case.
Average hourly wages, adjusted for inflation, have declined since the 1970s, while the average number of hours worked has increased. As a result, American workers are facing underpayment, overwork and stress. One of the reasons for this is the decrease in overtime pay.
A study by Bisnar Chase revealed that the average Alabama employee in the private sector worked approximately 1.4 hours of unpaid overtime per week over 2022. When this figure is applied to the number of exempt workers in Alabama (and based on the median wage) and then annualized, Alabama workers are collectively owed $1,179,539,953 in backpay.
Overtime pay may not be a familiar term to many younger generations, but in the past, it was a staple for middle-class workers. Nowadays, a significant portion of employees work over 40 hours a week without receiving any overtime compensation. Despite laws that protect the right to overtime pay, those earning above $35K per year are often misclassified into exempt positions that do not qualify for overtime. This creates a large pool of free labor for employers to exploit, leading to increased profits, declining real wages, and a widening income gap.
The study also found that when employees were asked, hypothetically, if they were interviewing for jobs at two different companies, would they opt for the company that guaranteed overtime pay, or the company that offered more vacation days? Respondents emphatically said they would take overtime pay (70% compared to 30%).
The decline in labor standards, including not receiving overtime pay over the years, could be the cause behind the mass quitting of jobs, referred to as “The Great Resignation” by the media. The pandemic resulted in many workers switching jobs in search of improved work-life balance.
Notes: Number of workers per state used in calculation includes only those who are exempt from receiving overtime. Median wage was used to calculate average hourly rate. Overtime figure per person is hourly rate multiplied by average overtime worked per year. The final figure is the number of exempt workers multiplied by owed overtime per person in 2022.
