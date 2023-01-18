The Gigawatts Robotics Team at Fort Payne High School will host a FIRST LEGO League Qualifier, a FIRST Tech Challenge Scrimmage and the FIRST LEGO League State Championships in Fort Payne again this year.
The competition dates are set for Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) within the local community.
FIRST programs foster an environment for all students to grow as creators, leaders and engineers, and support from the community is the key to making that possible in Fort Payne. Team Sponsor Jamie McClung is actively seeking volunteers both with and without engineering backgrounds, to support and staff the events. No previous experience is necessary for many roles.
FIRST LEGO League (FLL) challenges students in grades 5-8 to build a robot that can successfully complete tasks using autonomous code. This year, the FLL challenge focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and fostering innovation.
FLL teams compete in a regional qualifying competition, with the eight top scoring teams passing on to the Alabama State Championship. At each competition, students are challenged to compete while simultaneously utilizing Gracious Professionalism and Cooperation. Similar to good sportsmanship, these skills teach competing students to do the best that they possibly can while also wishing every competing team to do the same.
The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is a competition for middle school students in grades 7-8 that incorporates the same engineering and perseverance. FTC competitors get firsthand experience working through engineering a successful robot, documenting every step of the journey and connecting with local industries, professionals and universities. FTC teams compete in scrimmages to get a feel for a competitive atmosphere, and then proceed to the Alabama State Championship.
FTC emphasizes the importance of connecting with real world professionals to create a functioning robot while gaining the knowledge required to become a productive member of the future workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.