Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%.
People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259.
“Our wages are up, jobs are plentiful and still growing and we’re seeing some of our highest employment in more than a decade,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 55,900, to 2,120,500, a new record high. Wage and salary employment increased in December by 300.
“Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This represents over-the-year job growth of 2.7%, which, excluding immediate pandemic recovery, is one of the highest job growth rates in more than 20 years. Also, we’ve got record high employment in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and more people are working in the manufacturing and construction sectors since 2008.”
The trade, transportation, and utilities sector is registering employment of 411,700 people, a record high. The manufacturing sector, with employment of 272,900 people, is at its highest level since December 2008, while the construction sector, with employment of 104,900 people, is at its highest level since November 2008.
