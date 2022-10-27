Geraldine Jack's worker named 2022 Biscuit Bake-Off champion

Reilly Caroll, an employee of Jack’s in Geraldine, was recently awarded the company championship at the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bake-Off. She won the honor over six other regional finalists as a panel of judges decided her biscuit was the best based on her it’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
Jack’s Family Restaurants is headquartered in Birmingham and boasts more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi.
“I am honored to be this year’s Biscuit Bake-Off champion and to represent Jack’s with this award,” said Caroll, who has been an employee of Jack’s in Geraldine since September of this year. “Our restaurant has some of the finest chefs and employees in the Southeast and I am honored to have been selected amidst the tough competition I was up against.”
Along with the title of “Jack’s Biscuit Bake-Off Champion 2022,” Caroll received a $1,000 prize.
The event – hosted by WBRC FOX-6 Anchor Jeh Jeh Pruitt – was judged by Jack’s COO Karen Kelly, Jack’s Chief People & OPS Strategy Officer Dana Taylor, WBRC Fox-6 Meteorologist Mickey Ferguson, The Next Round Sports Host Jim Dunaway, Comedian Matt Mitchell and Mark Plunkett, “Chef Jack.”
“Nothing speaks to the soul of the South quite like a biscuit, and Jack’s is known for serving up some of the finest quality, handmade biscuits for our customers,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO. “Our Annual Biscuit Bake-Off is not only a way to honor the best biscuit makers from among our over 250 biscuit makers, but it truly connects Jack’s staff and the community with one menu item that all of us can agree on as being truly, authentically Southern.”
Jack’s Biscuit Bake-Off began in 1999 and has since maintained a four-round competition format: store level, area level, regional level and final round. After first winning their store’s bakeoff competition, a total of 36 regional winners were then narrowed to the following seven finalists: Debra Chastain (Jack’s Argo, AL), Audry Jordan (Jack’s Louisville, MS), Elizabeth Wilkins (Jack’s West Point, MS), Reilly Caroll (Jack’s Geraldine, AL), Carla Taylor (Jack’s Heflin, AL), May Lykes (Jack’s Clanton, AL) and Glenda Colburn (Jack’s Red Bay, AL).
“We are proud of all finalists and truly appreciate the ongoing excitement and participation from our employees each year,” added Bartmess. “We’ve built a special Jack’s network both in our stores and in our communities, and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand family through unique activations like this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.