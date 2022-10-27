Geraldine Jack's worker named 2022 Biscuit Bake-Off champion

Reilly Caroll, an employee of Jack’s in Geraldine, was recently awarded the company championship at the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bake-Off. She won the honor over six other regional finalists as a panel of judges decided her biscuit was the best.

 Jack's Family Restaurants

Reilly Caroll, an employee of Jack’s in Geraldine, was recently awarded the company championship at the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bake-Off. She won the honor over six other regional finalists as a panel of judges decided her biscuit was the best based on her it’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.

Jack’s Family Restaurants is headquartered in Birmingham and boasts more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.