One year later: A look at the EV charging station

Just over a year ago, TVA’s first electric vehicle charging station was dedicated at the corner of 5th Street North and Gault Avenue, the first of 80 fast EV chargers planned by 2026 to fully connect TVA's seven-state region.
Fort Payne Improvement Authority Engineering Supervisor Wes Scott said Thursday Fort Payne's two ChargePoint Express 250 DC Fast Charging Stations have attracted 1,220 sessions in which a vehicle has stopped and plugged in to charge. December 2022 represents the peak with 12 charging sessions happening in one day while there were 177 throughout that month.
“Most people spend 30 minutes charging their vehicles,” Scott said. “This suggests not charging to full capacity but enough to get where they need to go next.”
He said while it is unclear how many users actually visit local stores or restaurants while charging their cars, he feels like the convenient placement encourages this.
“We have the best chargers,” Scott said. “Being located where they are, next to the park, certainly encourages folks to check out downtown. The phone app has likely attracted some folks who’ve driven out of their way a little bit to get charged.”
The price to charge is 32 cents per kilowatt, with the average charge costing $9.40. Total energy consumption from the stations of the past year has been 23,000 kilowatts. According to ChargePoint, this equates to 2,910 gallons of gasoline saved and avoids 16,000 kilograms of Greenhouse gas emissions. According to the company, this is like planting 422 new trees and allowing them to grow for a decade.
“Each station has the ability to individually charge up to 62.5 kilowatts, and these stations have the capacity to charge 125 kilowatts combined,” Scott said. “Each station has one ChAdeMO and one CCS1 charging module. Each station still only charges one vehicle, but has options available to different vehicle drivers.”
ChargePoint charging stations are purpose-built to accommodate the largest range of EVs, although Tesla owners are required to purchase their own adapters to use the type of charging stations located in Fort Payne.
Scott said FPIA is not making any money with the stations but is paying the power bill, which goes to TVA. After all expenses are paid to them and ChargePoint, FPIA hopes to accumulate enough money to renew the five-year agreements and cover any maintenance costs.”
Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey said the EV Charger project "has exceeded our expectations. We did not pursue this project as an income generator, but it was to tap into the technology and attract people to downtown and introduce them to Fort Payne."
TVA’s Fast Charge Network supports the broader National Electric Highway Coalition to enable long-distance electric vehicle travel by placing public fast chargers every 50 miles along interstates and major highways throughout Alabama and across the U.S.
TVA’s plan strives for a “seamless network” of fast-charging stations to travel greater distances without the worry of “range anxiety” -- the fear of a low car battery with no close charger.
TVA expects 200,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2028 and is adding the charging stations to support this surge. They worked with Seven States Power Corp. and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to install Fort Payne's fast charging station.
Drivers can find public places to charge through their smartphone, with access to ChargePoint’s expansive network of Level 2 and DC fast chargers and roaming partner stations; which, together, encompass more than 80% of charging spots in North America. one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, across the globe, more than 133 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second.
Car shoppers looking for zero-emissions driving now have an expansive list of vehicles to choose from, with a wide variety of body styles and several different price points. Ford added an electric version of its F-series trucks and sold 653,957 of them last year.
Converting to electric vehicles is likely to be a topic covered during President Joe Biden’s scheduled State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The Inflation Reduction Act is helping more families never pay at the pump again, with tax credits up to $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for used electric vehicles – saving families an average of $950 a year on fuel costs.
