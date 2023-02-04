One year later: A look at the EV charging station

Fort Payne Improvement Authority General Manager Mike Shirey at the introduction of the charging station a year ago.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Just over a year ago, TVA’s first electric vehicle charging station was dedicated at the corner of 5th Street North and Gault Avenue, the first of 80 fast EV chargers planned by 2026 to fully connect TVA's seven-state region.

Fort Payne Improvement Authority Engineering Supervisor Wes Scott said Thursday Fort Payne's two ChargePoint Express 250 DC Fast Charging Stations have attracted 1,220 sessions in which a vehicle has stopped and plugged in to charge. December 2022 represents the peak with 12 charging sessions happening in one day while there were 177 throughout that month.

