Alabama's 2023 legislative session began at noon yesterday. Over the coming weeks state senators and representatives will be debating proposed laws that will govern our state.

There are 140 members of the Alabama legislature, including105 members of the House of Representatives and 35 members of the Senate. DeKalb County is represented by District 24 Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who is Speaker of the House, and District 8 Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro.

