Alabama's 2023 legislative session began at noon yesterday. Over the coming weeks state senators and representatives will be debating proposed laws that will govern our state.
There are 140 members of the Alabama legislature, including105 members of the House of Representatives and 35 members of the Senate. DeKalb County is represented by District 24 Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who is Speaker of the House, and District 8 Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro.
The length of the regular session of congress is limited to 30 meeting days within a period of 105 calendar days. There are usually two meeting or "legislative" days per week, with other days devoted to committee work.
Senators and representatives are appointed to standing committees which examine bills and recommend which ones are ready for consideration by the full Senate or House. Livingston is chair of the Confirmations Committee and also serves on the following committees: Tourism, Finance & Taxation (General Fund), Banking & Insurance, Transportation & Energy and Agriculture, and Conservation & Forestry.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s legislative priorities are passing laws that improve education, stimulate economic development, improve roads and bridges, expand broadband access and foster public safety.
Speaker Ledbetter’s legislative priorities include boosting use of the port of Mobile, increasing funding for public education, distributing funds from the education budget surplus as taxpayer refunds, addressing mental health and opioid abuse issues, and making it easier for parents to adopt children.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama announced a list of 10 priorities, including broadband expansion, federal funding allocation, speed limit restrictions by municipalities on county roads, funding of county emergency management agencies, revising election publication requirements, reforming the current board of registers system, providing a state-funded increase in wages to poll workers, increasing efficiency of existing public purchasing processes, requiring state agency to adhere to the Administrative Procedure Act and ensuring full reimbursement to counties of lost pistol permit revenue.
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors, which include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, announced their legislative priorities are legislation to grow Alabama’s economy and to improve public safety.
As this congressional session opens, 66 bills have already been pre-filed in the House of Representatives and 24 bills have been introduced in the Senate.
