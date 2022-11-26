Burton presented with Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, has presented Janet Ruth Wisner Burton with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Burton has served as a professor of music at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla. since 2016, but she has deep roots in DeKalb and Marshall counties.
She served as an English teacher for the gifted for Boaz High School from 2008 to 2009, a music teacher for Snead State Community College between 2011 and 2012 and the music director for Fairview United Methodist Church in Boaz from 2012 until 2014.
Burton was active as a music and language arts teacher for the DeKalb County School System from 1999-2005.
She was appointed as an interim band teacher for Geraldine High School from 1999 to 2000 and a music teacher for kindergarten through sixth grade students at the Plainview School from 2000 to 2001.
Burton also worked as a music director with the Gault Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Payne from 1995 until 1996.
She served as band director for the McFadden MS Magnet School of Excellence in Murfreesboro, Tenn., from 1994 to 1995.
Noted as a longstanding instructor for Singing Schools throughout 28 states, Burton has thrived as a substitute teacher with Hillsborough County Schools, as well as a teacher with the Cumberland Valley School of Gospel Music and Videt Polk’s Gospel Singers of America, Camp Copass, Albert E. Brumley Singing and many more.
Her father, Robert Wisner, was the band director for Sylvania and Fyffe High School, as well as creating Plainview’s band. Influenced by him, Burton discovered her natural musical talents while attending summer Singing Schools.
Learning about sight reading new music and amazing experience through vocal and piano lessons, she eventually performed gospel music alongside her siblings and parents as a part of the Robert & Mary Wisner Family Group as a teenager.
Burton later joined a number of local gospel music quartets, with which she sang at decorations, monthly events, church services and even regional fairs. National Geographic interviewed her at a decoration held near Geraldine in 1983.
Burton studied music at the National School of Music in Roanoke, Alabama, for 10 consecutive years, eventually earning an Associate of Arts in music in 1978. Graduating from Plainview in 1974, she obtained a scholarship to enroll with the Videt Polk’s Gospel Singers of America in 1979. She subsequently completed piano lessons with James D. Walbert in Birmingham and voice with Lee Roy Abernathy of Canton, Ga., and Jazz music studies at Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach Junior College with Jamey Abersold.
Burton earned an associate degree in 1990 from Northeast Alabama Community College.
She became certified as a public school teacher in Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Florida. She then accrued a Master of Music from Jacksonville State University in 2004 and a Master’s in Language Arts. Burton completed six months of online Doctorate coursework in Educational Leadership with Keiser University.
She notably helped establish the J.R. “Pap” Baxter Singing School in Fort Payne, for which she was also the instructor.
She has also held a number of musical posts with the Rainsville First Baptist Church and Fyffe Free Holiness Church and contributed to the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro as a music assistant.
Burton also found success with Jacksonville State University as a part of their gospel choir, Marching Southerner’s Band and clarinet choir.
She has sung in the Don Frost Gospel Music Showcase for years with Buddy Burton, Bill Shaw, Roy McNeal & Don Frost and played the Clarinet with the East Hillsborough Community Orchestra.
Beginning in 1980, Burton Composed myriad pieces for the Stamps/Baxter Gospel Music Publishing Company published and performed by choirs around the country.
As an Author, she has also penned a series of children’s books in the “PeeWee & Me” series, wrote songs for “The Jeffress Convention Book” of Arkansas, BMI International and Produced a DVD with Rudiment Book, “The Do, Re, Mi’s of Music.”
A producer and co-host for “Gospel Music Time TV with Buddy & Janet” for four years, Burton has recorded albums with the Premiers, Crimson Qt, Golden Harvest, Diplomats, the Buddy Burton Trio, and duets with Cat Freeman and Doy Ott, among others.
The recipient of the Marquis Humanitarian Award and Top Educator Award, she has been presented with a Journalism Award from Northeast Alabama Community College, was a contributing staff writer for 14 years for U.S. Gospel News of Jonesborough, Ark., a National Award Winner for Waltz, Rumba, & Swing in Ballroom Dancing from Fred Astaire Studios in 1985, the Leadership Award from Omicron Delta Kappa in 2003 and All-Co. Band Awards 7 – 12 from Plainview High School, voted Most Dependable. Honored as Miss Congeniality in DeKalb County in 1974, she was proudly inducted to the Tri-State Music Hall of Fame in 2017 in Chattanooga.
Bestowed with a grant from the Alabama Arts Council in 1995 for her “Do, Re, Mi’s of Music” Project, Ms. Burton has been featured in multiple editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World and Who’s Who of American Women.
She married gospel music legend O.E. Buddy Burton in 1991.
They have a daughter, Mara Ruth, and four step-children, nine step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
She enjoys playing the organ and/or her 1967 Hofner Bass guitar at First Baptist Gibsonton with Buddy at the piano and vocals with the youth group.
