Burton presented with Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Today

Overcast. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.