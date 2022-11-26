Burton presented with Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, has presented Janet Ruth Wisner Burton with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. She has deep roots in DeKalb and Marshall counties.

 File Photo

Unlike impersonators that sell vanity listings, Marquis Who’s Who is a legitimate biographical directory published since 1899 and is found in the reference section of local libraries, at corporate libraries and used for research by universities.

