Alabama legislature passes Fentanyl bill

Possession of one or more grams of pure fentanyl will result in mandatory prison time under a bill that won final passage this week in the Alabama Senate, an effort to crack down on the leading cause of a surge in overdose deaths.

The bill passed the Senate and the House without a dissenting vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.