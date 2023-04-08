Alabama legislature passes Fentanyl bill

Possession of one or more grams of pure fentanyl will result in mandatory prison time under a bill that won final passage this week in the Alabama Senate, an effort to crack down on the leading cause of a surge in overdose deaths.
The bill passed the Senate and the House without a dissenting vote.
House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, recently said the Fentanyl bill was his top priority in this legislative session.
“We are losing too many children to fentanyl across our state, both in metropolitan areas and here in rural Alabama,” Ledbetter said. “It’s killing our people. A young man in DeKalb County died three weeks ago because of fentanyl. So the very first bill I wanted to put on the calendar was the fentanyl bill to make sure [dealers] know that if you come into Alabama with fentanyl, you’re going to spend a lot of time in jail.”
The bill goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who said she would quickly sign it into law. Ivey also praised lawmakers for making the bill a priority during this legislative session.
“The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis,” Ivey said. “Every member of the Legislature – Republican and Democrat – came together to pass this critical piece of legislation. Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and I will do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama.”
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid made legally to treat severe pain, such as for patients with advanced cancer. Most illicit fentanyl is made in Mexico, officials say. Sellers of illegal drugs add fentanyl to meth, heroin, and other street drugs, according to law enforcement and health officials. Because of that, some overdose victims are not aware they are taking fentanyl, officials say.
Fentanyl was a factor in 316 overdose deaths in Jefferson County in 2021. Statewide in Alabama, there were 1,069 fentanyl deaths in 2021, up from 463 the year before, according to the Alabama 2023 Drug Assessment.
Authorities seized 3 grams of fentanyl as recently as February 18 while conducting a traffic stop on County Road 94 in Fyffe, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. Two milligrams is considered a potentially lethal dose, meaning that one gram is enough to potentially cause 500 deaths.
“The war on drugs seems never-ending, but getting this poison off the streets and out of the hands of our children is what we are fighting for,” Welden said in a press release.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, would impose a mandatory sentence of three years in prison for possession of one to two grams of pure fentanyl. Under Simpson’s bill, possession of two to four grams would require a 10-year sentence, four to eight grams would require 25 years and eight grams or more would mean a life sentence.
