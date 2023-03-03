Boom Days announces 2023 lineup

The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is still seven months away, but the steering committee that puts it together announced this year’s acts on Friday. Joining forces on stage are country music stars Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye.

 File photo

Promising an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music, the three have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles.

