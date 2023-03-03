Boom Days announces 2023 lineup

The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is still seven months away, but the steering committee that puts it together announced this year’s acts on Friday. Joining forces on the shared “Roots and Boots Tour” are country music stars Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye.
Promising an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music, the three have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles.
Some of Tippin’s most popular songs include the hits “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” and “Kiss This.”
Kershaw is best known for hits such as “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Third Rate Romance.”
Raye is known for his hit songs “Love, Me,” “In This Life” and “That’s My Story.”
Boom Days will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.
A native of Pensacola, Fla., Tippin, 64, was raised in South Carolina and settled in Nashville. His debut single, "You've Got to Stand for Something" became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War and helped to establish him as a neo-traditionalist country act with songs that catered primarily to the American working class. He recorded five studio albums and a greatest hits package under RCA, then switched to Lyric Street Records in 1998, where he recorded four more studio albums, counting a compilation of Christmas music. Tippin has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, with six gold certifications and one platinum certification among them. In addition, he has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number ones.
A native of Louisiana, Kershaw, 65, debuted in 1991 with RIAA-certified platinum release “Don’t Go Near the Water.” He has released 16 studio albums, with three RIAA platinum certifications and two gold certifications among them. His most recent was “Swamp Poppin” in 2017. More than 25 of his singles have entered the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In 2008, Kershaw was inducted into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in honor of his career achievements.
Between 1991 and 2007, the Arkansas-born Raye, 62, charted 30 singles on the U.S. country charts. He made his debut in 1991 with the album “All I Can Be,” which produced his first number one hit in "Love, Me.” It was the first of four consecutive albums he released that achieved platinum certification in the United States for sales of one million copies each. Raye maintained several Top Ten hits throughout the rest of the decade and into 2000. He took a break until 2005's “Twenty Years and Change,” released on an independent label.
Other acts scheduled to perform at this year’s Boom Days Festival include Ryan Keef (performing Bob Seger covers), southern rock band Chasing Payne and gospel/Motown singer Willie Underwood. Additional details will be revealed as they are announced.
